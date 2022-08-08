BMA to Start Collecting Green Line Fares

Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line. Image: My Train Pix.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced it plans to begin collecting fares on the BTS Green Line extension, with a maximum charge of 59 baht per ride.

The Mo Chit-Khu Khot and Bearing-Samut Prakan services have been offered to riders free-of-charge for the last two years.

According to Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon, the fare is the same as the existing rate for the Green Line’s prior extension, also known as the first extension, and riding the train on any of these two portions alone costs between 14 and 44 baht.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

