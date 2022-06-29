Outrage at Bangkok Green Line fare
City Hall plans to charge a fare of up to 59 baht for the BTS Skytrain Green Line electric rail service, drawing criticism from a consumer protection group which says the fare should not exceed 44 baht.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has recommended City Hall collect a fare of up to 59 baht for the entire route including the Green Line’s extension.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen and Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST