June 29, 2022

Outrage at Bangkok Green Line fare

BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand

BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: rawpixel. CC0.




City Hall plans to charge a fare of up to 59 baht for the BTS Skytrain Green Line electric rail service, drawing criticism from a consumer protection group which says the fare should not exceed 44 baht.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has recommended City Hall collect a fare of up to 59 baht for the entire route including the Green Line’s extension.

Supoj Wancharoen and Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

