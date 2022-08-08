Mountain B nightclub owner released on bail with conditions









The owner of a nightclub where a fire last week killed fifteen people and injured dozens was released on bail this afternoon, August 8th, 2022.

Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, known by his nickname of Sia B, the owner of the Mountain B nightclub where fifteen people died in a tragic fire last week, was released on 300,00 baht bail this afternoon around 3:00 P.M, August 8th, 2022.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

