August 8, 2022

Mountain B nightclub owner released on bail with conditions

38 mins ago TN
Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand

Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand.Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The owner of a nightclub where a fire last week killed fifteen people and injured dozens was released on bail this afternoon, August 8th, 2022.

Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, known by his nickname of Sia B, the owner of the Mountain B nightclub where fifteen people died in a tragic fire last week, was released on 300,00 baht bail this afternoon around 3:00 P.M, August 8th, 2022.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



