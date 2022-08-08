August 8, 2022

Owner of Inferno Pub Isn’t Nominee: Police

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup . Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHONBURI, Aug 8 (TNA) – The commander of Chon Buri police confirmed that the owner of Mountain B pub whom police arrested after its fatal fire last week was its real owner.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjahan, chief of Chon Buri police, said Pongsiri, aka Sia B, was the real owner of the pub because he had sought a license for the place, opened it and had it modified.

TNA



