August 8, 2022

Fire at building close to German embassy in Bangkok under control

33 mins ago TN
Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A fire broke out at a building in the compound of the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmagthai) in Bangkok on Monday but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The disaster prevention and mitigation office in Bangkok reported a blaze in a two-storey building at 7.35pm and it was doused 20 minutes later.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

