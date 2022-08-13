Singaporean driver dies and four others injured in Phuket accident









A Singaporean driver died while four Singaporean passengers have sustained various injuries after a a sedan crashed into a bus in which a Korean national and two Thais were injured on Kata Hill last night in Phuket (August 12th).

The Karon Police reports they were notified of the accident at 11:20 P.M. at Plab Pla Curve on Patak Road on Kata Hill in the Karon sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

