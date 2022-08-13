August 13, 2022

Pattaya police apologizes for missing body in car

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway. Photo: jo.sau / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Highway Police Division (HPD) has expressed regret over an incident in which its officers were accused of failing to notice a body trapped inside a wrecked car for 12 hours in Pattaya earlier this week.

The family of Phattharachai Atthaporn, 68, is suing the HPD and the rescuers for their part in the oversight.

