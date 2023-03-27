Thais Urged to Prepare for Hotter Summer This Year

March 27, 2023 TN
Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Isuzu ELF 150 carrying water bottles. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is preparing for a hotter summer this year, with the Meteorological Department forecasting an average temperature increase of one degree Celsius from last year.

According to Director-General Chomparee Chompurat, the North has already experienced the hottest weather this week, with temperatures peaking at 41.5?C. This hotter-than-usual weather pattern is also forecast to prevail over most areas in upper Thailand at least until the end of March.

The summer season in Thailand is expected to last until mid-May. Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will likely experience peak temperatures of 38-39?C.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



