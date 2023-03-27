Thai Government Fully Supports Songkran Festivities

March 27, 2023 TN
Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced full support for this year’s Songkran Festival, ordering state agencies to prepare grand events for the holiday period from April 13-15.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the administration expects a significant increase in tourist numbers, with around 17-20 million people traveling around the country next month.

The government has launched campaigns to encourage people to travel during public holidays from now until September under the TAT’s “Visit Thailand Year: Amazing New Chapters” scheme, as well as through campaigns such as We Travel Together, Wonder Deal and Secret Code 365. These campaigns are expected to boost domestic tourism in April and attract more yearly tourist spending.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



