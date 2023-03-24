TAT Expects Lively Songkran Festival This Year

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the Songkran Festival this year will be lively after the full celebrations were cancelled in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT projected the tourism would rebound during the Thai New Year holidays, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. He believed people wanted to enjoy water splashing in hot summer days.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

