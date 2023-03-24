TAT Expects Lively Songkran Festival This Year

March 24, 2023 TN
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the Songkran Festival this year will be lively after the full celebrations were cancelled in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT projected the tourism would rebound during the Thai New Year holidays, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. He believed people wanted to enjoy water splashing in hot summer days.

