Phuket Saw 30% Increase in Tourists During Songkran
PHUKET (NNT) – The resort island of Phuket saw a 30% increase in tourist numbers during the Songkran festival, owing to the long holiday period.
The Southern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA SC) said Phuket International Airport saw daily arrivals of 18,000 passengers, an increase of 30% from before the Thai New Year. THA SC President Kongsak Khoopongsakorn said most of the visitors were domestic tourists while the number of international visitors remained stable.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand