April 18, 2022

Phuket Saw 30% Increase in Tourists During Songkran

40 mins ago TN
PHUKET (NNT) – The resort island of Phuket saw a 30% increase in tourist numbers during the Songkran festival, owing to the long holiday period.

The Southern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA SC) said Phuket International Airport saw daily arrivals of 18,000 passengers, an increase of 30% from before the Thai New Year. THA SC President Kongsak Khoopongsakorn said most of the visitors were domestic tourists while the number of international visitors remained stable.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

TN

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

