Songkran Road Accidents Drop This Year









BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – According to this year’s figures, there were 1,917 traffic accidents, 1,869 injured people and 278 dead victims during the government’s seven-day road safety campaign during the Songkran holiday, five per cent down from the figures reported annually in the past three year on average, said Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittprapat, a deputy police chief.

The five-per cent decline was satisfactory and met the target of the Royal Thai Police Bureau. The same measures will be adopted to reduce road accidents effectively during the long holidays, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

