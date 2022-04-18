April 18, 2022

Feminists rally at Democrat party HQ over Thailand’s high profile #MeToo case

Representatives of several Thai feminist groups held a demonstration in front of the Democrat party headquarters this morning (Monday), to protest against a series of alleged sexual assaults in Thailand’s most high profile #MeToo case to date, after its former deputy party leader, Prinn Panitchpakdi was charged with three counts of sexual harassment and assault.

Protesters danced to their feminist anthem “Sida Lui Faai” (Sida through fire), conveying how the Thai establishment places the blame on the victims of sexual abuse.

