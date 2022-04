Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, April 18 – The Ministry of Public Health will not declare COVID-19 an endemic disease on July 1, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said the ministry earlier planned to officially define COVID-19 as an endemic disease on July 1 but the change would not happen as anticipated regarding the numbers of new cases and fatalities for the time being.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts