The roof of a new bus terminal at Don Mueang airport collapsed as heavy rain hit parts of Bangkok on Monday evening.

Photos on social media showed the roof and a wall of the newly built structure buckled under the weight of rainwater from a violent summer storm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

