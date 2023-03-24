Seven suspects arrested in Sakhon Nakhon over Ponzi scheme

March 24, 2023 TN
Street in in Sakon Nakhon

Yellow building in Sakhon Nakhon Province. Photo: Mattes.




Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have arrested seven people and have seized a large quantity of assets from two companies, which allegedly operated a Ponzi scheme luring people to invest in mushroom, bee and kratom (an addictive plant) farming, with promises of unrealistically high returns.

CCIB spokesman Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen said that, between November 2021 and July 2022, the two entities, Mining Mine X Company and Lak Si Station Limited Partnership, set up several mushroom farms in the north-eastern province of Sakhon Nakhon and invited, through advertising, members of the public to invest in their mushroom, bee and kratom farming businesses with the promise of quick and high returns.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



