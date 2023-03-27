Tourists Urged to Download ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ App

March 27, 2023 TN
Thailand Tourist Police "i lert u" app for Android and iPhone.

Thailand Tourist Police "i lert u" app for Android and iPhone. Image: สถานีตำรวจภูธรศรีบุญเรือง / Facebook.




BANGKOK, March 27 – The Royal Thai Police has developed a mobile application called “Tourist Police i lert u” for foreign visitors to Thailand to be able to seek help from the police in cases of emergency.

Royal Thai Police launches 'Police i lert u' emergency app

The application is operated with the Global positioning System (GPS), and can be downloaded free of charge from both iOS and android systems, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



