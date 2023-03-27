Tourists Urged to Download ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ App









BANGKOK, March 27 – The Royal Thai Police has developed a mobile application called “Tourist Police i lert u” for foreign visitors to Thailand to be able to seek help from the police in cases of emergency.

Royal Thai Police launches ‘Police i lert u’ emergency app

The application is operated with the Global positioning System (GPS), and can be downloaded free of charge from both iOS and android systems, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





