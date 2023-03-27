Business as usual in Mae Sai district as residents struggle with dust and smoke

March 27, 2023 TN
Smoke haze in Thailand

Haze pollution in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




As PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai Province exceeded 710 microns this morning (Monday), it was business as usual for most residents, despite advice that they should stay indoors. Most were wearing face masks however.

Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

One noodle vendor told a Thai PBS reporter that the smoke problem is particularly bad at night and most customers do not eat at her shop and choose the take-away option instead.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

