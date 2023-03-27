Business as usual in Mae Sai district as residents struggle with dust and smoke









As PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai Province exceeded 710 microns this morning (Monday), it was business as usual for most residents, despite advice that they should stay indoors. Most were wearing face masks however.

Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

One noodle vendor told a Thai PBS reporter that the smoke problem is particularly bad at night and most customers do not eat at her shop and choose the take-away option instead.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





