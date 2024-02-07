Coffins Placed at Kamphaeng Phet Concert to Prevent Brawl

KAMPHAENG PHET, Feb 7 (TNA) – Coffins were placed in front of a concert stage at an annual temple fair following consecutive nights of intense youth clashes resulting in multiple injuries.

The tactic initiated by the deputy abbot of Wat Karuehabodisong is proved to be effective as there was no such incident on the last day of the event.

