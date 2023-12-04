Nightclub Brawl Between Young Thai Males in Samut Prakan Injures Nine People

Bang Phli District in Samut Prakan.

A brawl involving more than 10 Thai youth broke out at an entertainment venue in the Paknam sub-district, Samut Prakan province, on Saturday night, December 2nd, resulting in injuries to 9 people.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 AM near “The Moon” nightclub, located along Phraeksa Road in the Mueang district of Samut Prakan province. According to the Bang Poo police report, two groups of young men started arguing inside the club. Security personnel intervened and asked both groups to leave to avoid disrupting other customers. However, the two groups refused to comply and continued the altercation in the parking area behind the venue.

