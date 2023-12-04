Pattaya police explain alleged bribery in child prostitution case

Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Girls inside a night club in Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.

Pattaya police issued a statement today in an attempt to clarify a German media report, claiming that a German tourist, who was arrested for buying sexual services from an underage girl in Pattaya bar in September last year, was released after allegedly paying a million baht bribe to police before leaving Thailand.

Pattaya Tourist Police Inspect Beach to Prevent Prostitution

In response to the accusation made in the DW documentary, Pattaya police said in its statement that that, on September 10th last year, police and local administration officials raided the Cobra beer bar in Bang Lamung district, after it was alleged that sexual services by underage girls were being offered to customers.

The bar’s owner, a Thai woman identified as Ornthana Yothee, 42, and her British partner, were arrested and charged with providing the services of prostitutes.

