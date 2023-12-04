Italian Ex-pat Murdered by Thai Neighbour in Pathum Thani Over Trash Dispute
On December 2nd, 2023, Khlong Luang police officers received a report of an Italian man being assaulted with an iron pipe, leading to his death at a village in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani.
Rescue teams and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene. They found a body that was publicly identified as Mr. Milazzo Gianluca, a 50-year-old Italian man, and an 80-centimeter iron pipe with bloodstains present hidden nearby.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
