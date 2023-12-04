Italian Ex-pat Murdered by Thai Neighbour in Pathum Thani Over Trash Dispute

TN December 4, 2023 0
Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani.

Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Phong Phat G.

On December 2nd, 2023, Khlong Luang police officers received a report of an Italian man being assaulted with an iron pipe, leading to his death at a village in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani.

Finnish Expat Found Dead in Sattahip With Slit Throat, Wife Says He Died By Suicide

Rescue teams and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene. They found a body that was publicly identified as Mr. Milazzo Gianluca, a 50-year-old Italian man, and an 80-centimeter iron pipe with bloodstains present hidden nearby.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Vendors sitting in front of their products at Bo Bae Market in Bangkok.

Bangkok Partners with TikTok to Host Workshop for Retail Vendors

TN December 1, 2023 0
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Thai Authorities Seize Over 500 Unregistered Wild Animal Carcasses in Pathum Thani

TN November 30, 2023 0
Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia

Thai LionAir to probe mid-air engine fire at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok

TN November 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Pattaya police explain alleged bribery in child prostitution case

TN December 4, 2023 0
Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani.

Italian Ex-pat Murdered by Thai Neighbour in Pathum Thani Over Trash Dispute

TN December 4, 2023 0
Thai Smile Airbus A320

Thai Smile set to cease its flight operations by the end of this year

TN December 3, 2023 0
Map of Davao in Mindanao, Philippines

Explosion during mass in the Philippines kills at least 4 and injures more than 40

TN December 3, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Officially Joins Privy Council

TN December 3, 2023 0