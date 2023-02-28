Finnish Expat Found Dead in Sattahip With Slit Throat, Wife Says He Died By Suicide

February 28, 2023 TN
Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi.

Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi. Photo: รพ.สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พร. / Facebook.




A 57-year-old Finnish expat was found dead in his bed with a cut throat and a chopping knife on his chest. His Thai wife told police the man had been ruminating about suicide for a long time due to domestic problems in his homeland.

The victim was found dead on Tuesday morning, February 28th. He lived together with his Thai wife, 49-year-old Mrs. Aranya Srisaeng, at a single-storey detached house in the Bang Saray sub-district of Sattahip district, Chonburi. His death was reported at 8:30 AM.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

