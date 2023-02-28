Finnish Expat Found Dead in Sattahip With Slit Throat, Wife Says He Died By Suicide
A 57-year-old Finnish expat was found dead in his bed with a cut throat and a chopping knife on his chest. His Thai wife told police the man had been ruminating about suicide for a long time due to domestic problems in his homeland.
The victim was found dead on Tuesday morning, February 28th. He lived together with his Thai wife, 49-year-old Mrs. Aranya Srisaeng, at a single-storey detached house in the Bang Saray sub-district of Sattahip district, Chonburi. His death was reported at 8:30 AM.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
