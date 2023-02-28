Swedish Man Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Being Involved in Producing Illegal Drugs

Buildings at the intersection Krabi / Thalang / Yaowarat Road in Phuket. Photo: Uwe Aranas.









A Swedish man was arrested in Phuket after he allegedly was involved with several unidentified others in producing illegal drugs.

Phuket Immigration Officers told the Phuket Express today (February 28th) that they have arrested MR. (name removed), a Swedish national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

