Swedish Man Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Being Involved in Producing Illegal Drugs

February 28, 2023 TN
Buildings at Yaowarat Road in Phuket

Buildings at the intersection Krabi / Thalang / Yaowarat Road in Phuket. Photo: Uwe Aranas.




A Swedish man was arrested in Phuket after he allegedly was involved with several unidentified others in producing illegal drugs.

Phuket Immigration Officers told the Phuket Express today (February 28th) that they have arrested MR. (name removed), a Swedish national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Jet skis in Phuket

Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach

February 25, 2023 TN
Man riding a motorcycle in Phuket

More Than 500 Motorbike Accidents in Two Months in Phuket Involving Foreign Tourists

February 24, 2023 TN
Wat Chalong in Phuket

Phuket Plans to Connect Wichit and Chalong with a Bridge

February 22, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Army soldiers boarding UH-1 1992 helicopter

Cobra Gold 2023 Begins in Rayong

February 28, 2023 TN
Forest and lake in Finland

Finland starts construction of a fence on the border with Russia

February 28, 2023 TN
Buddha statues

Makha Bucha Day Returns Next Monday Along With Alcohol Sale Ban

February 28, 2023 TN
Thai chicken in separate cages

Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu

February 28, 2023 TN
View of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

Former aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat gets 10 years for embezzlement

February 28, 2023 TN