Search of ganja shop at Chuwit’s hotel ‘routine inspection’









The chief of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has denied any unfair treatment in the search of a cannabis shop at a hotel owned by crime whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit.

Director-general Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong said on Tuesday that the search of the shop at the Davis Hotel on Monday was part of the monthly cannabis shop inspections routinely made by the department. It was not unfairly aimed at Mr Chuvit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin and Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

