Search of ganja shop at Chuwit’s hotel ‘routine inspection’

February 28, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok. Photo: Setawut.




The chief of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has denied any unfair treatment in the search of a cannabis shop at a hotel owned by crime whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit.

Director-general Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong said on Tuesday that the search of the shop at the Davis Hotel on Monday was part of the monthly cannabis shop inspections routinely made by the department. It was not unfairly aimed at Mr Chuvit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin and Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



