January Tourism Figures Confirm Over 2 Million Foreign Arrivals

February 28, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greeting foreigners

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greeting foreign tourists. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism industry has continued to thrive, with the kingdom welcoming over 2 million international tourists in January.

According to recent data, Thailand received a total of 2.14 million foreign visitors last month, which is a positive sign for the nation’s economy.

The majority of these tourists reportedly came from neighboring countries such as China, Malaysia and Laos. Thailand’s reputation as a travel destination with its unique culture, beautiful beaches and delicious food has made it a popular choice for tourists from around the world.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

