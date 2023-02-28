January Tourism Figures Confirm Over 2 Million Foreign Arrivals









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism industry has continued to thrive, with the kingdom welcoming over 2 million international tourists in January.

According to recent data, Thailand received a total of 2.14 million foreign visitors last month, which is a positive sign for the nation’s economy.

The majority of these tourists reportedly came from neighboring countries such as China, Malaysia and Laos. Thailand’s reputation as a travel destination with its unique culture, beautiful beaches and delicious food has made it a popular choice for tourists from around the world.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





