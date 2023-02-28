January Tourism Figures Confirm Over 2 Million Foreign Arrivals
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism industry has continued to thrive, with the kingdom welcoming over 2 million international tourists in January.
According to recent data, Thailand received a total of 2.14 million foreign visitors last month, which is a positive sign for the nation’s economy.
The majority of these tourists reportedly came from neighboring countries such as China, Malaysia and Laos. Thailand’s reputation as a travel destination with its unique culture, beautiful beaches and delicious food has made it a popular choice for tourists from around the world.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
