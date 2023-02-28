Former aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat gets 10 years for embezzlement

February 28, 2023 TN
View of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

View of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. Photo: Tevaprapas.




A former close aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat, abbot of Bowonniwet Vihara Temple, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today (Tuesday), after being found guilty by the Criminal Court of embezzling about 80 million baht from several temples in Bangkok and other provinces.

The defendant, Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya, was also ordered to refund the stolen money to all the affected temples, including Wachirathammaram Temple.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Forest and lake in Finland

Finland starts construction of a fence on the border with Russia

February 28, 2023 TN
Buddha statues

Makha Bucha Day Returns Next Monday Along With Alcohol Sale Ban

February 28, 2023 TN
Thai chicken in separate cages

Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu

February 28, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Army soldiers boarding UH-1 1992 helicopter

Cobra Gold 2023 Begins in Rayong

February 28, 2023 TN
Forest and lake in Finland

Finland starts construction of a fence on the border with Russia

February 28, 2023 TN
Buddha statues

Makha Bucha Day Returns Next Monday Along With Alcohol Sale Ban

February 28, 2023 TN
Thai chicken in separate cages

Thai People Told Not to Panic about Bird Flu

February 28, 2023 TN
View of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

Former aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat gets 10 years for embezzlement

February 28, 2023 TN