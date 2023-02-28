Former aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat gets 10 years for embezzlement









A former close aide of the late Somdet Phra Wannarat, abbot of Bowonniwet Vihara Temple, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today (Tuesday), after being found guilty by the Criminal Court of embezzling about 80 million baht from several temples in Bangkok and other provinces.

The defendant, Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya, was also ordered to refund the stolen money to all the affected temples, including Wachirathammaram Temple.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





