Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

February 14, 2023 TN
Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revised its target for Indian arrivals from 1.4 million to 2 million this year due to recent changes in COVID-19 regulations by the Indian government.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of India issued revised measures on February 9, scrapping pre-departure RT-PCR COVID test requirements for passengers from Thailand and other countries. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said this means Indian tourist arrivals may rebound faster than predicted, possibly matching the 2019 figure of 2 million arrivals by the end of the year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Police Say Romance Scams Constitute Majority of Online Fraud Complaints

February 14, 2023 TN
Passports immigration

Over 100 Immigration Officers to Be Charged over Illegal Visas

February 13, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN
Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Smog Blankets Chiang Mai

February 14, 2023 TN
Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

February 14, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN