Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revised its target for Indian arrivals from 1.4 million to 2 million this year due to recent changes in COVID-19 regulations by the Indian government.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of India issued revised measures on February 9, scrapping pre-departure RT-PCR COVID test requirements for passengers from Thailand and other countries. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said this means Indian tourist arrivals may rebound faster than predicted, possibly matching the 2019 figure of 2 million arrivals by the end of the year.

