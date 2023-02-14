Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 battle tanks get into a formation. Photo: U.S. Department of Defense.




An army cadet and a master sergeant were killed when the light tank in which they were travelling overturned in during a joint exercise being held in Lop Buri province today (Tuesday).

Initial reports indicate that Cadet Puwanai Kamlungdee and MSgt Sa-nga were thrown out of the Scorpion light tank as the driver tried to avoid a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction on a dirt road in the exercise field.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



