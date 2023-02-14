Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 battle tanks get into a formation. Photo: U.S. Department of Defense.









An army cadet and a master sergeant were killed when the light tank in which they were travelling overturned in during a joint exercise being held in Lop Buri province today (Tuesday).

Initial reports indicate that Cadet Puwanai Kamlungdee and MSgt Sa-nga were thrown out of the Scorpion light tank as the driver tried to avoid a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction on a dirt road in the exercise field.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

