Resumption of bull, cock and fish fighting and betting approved

February 27, 2023 TN
A red Thai Game chicken, a breed of hard feather fighting chicken, in Tak Province, Thailand

A red Thai Game chicken, a breed of hard feather fighting chicken, in Tak Province, Thailand. Photo: PumpkinSky.




Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has instructed all provincial governors to make preparations to allow the resumption of animal competitions, such as bull, cock and fish fighting, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

An urgent letter, signed by Interior Permanent Secretary Suttipong Juljarern on Friday and sent to all provincial governors, says that the resumption such events is intended to promote local culture and traditions and provide communities with an honest way to generate revenues.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



