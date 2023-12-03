Thai Smile set to cease its flight operations by the end of this year

Thai Smile Airways, a subsidiary of Thai Airways, is set to cease its flight operations by the end of this year. Announced by Thai Airways, the move involves Thai Smile’s 20 Airbus A320 aircraft being integrated into the parent company’s operations.

Surat Thani governor slams Thai Smile’s flight axe plan

Starting December 31, Thai Airways will fully assume control of Thai Smile’s assets and services.

The transition process, expected to be completed by January 2024, will see Thai Airways managing nine domestic routes previously operated by Thai Smile. These routes will continue under the TG flight code until at least the end of March. Passenger seat and service reservations will be transferred to Thai Airways from December 16, with Thai Smile’s website services remaining active until December 15.

Thai Smile’s ticket service and call centers will continue operations until December 31. After this date, passengers seeking these services will be redirected to Thai Airways.

This consolidation puts an end to Thai Smile Airways’ operations, which began on October 17, 2013. The cessation of the airline’s operations and its integration into Thai Airways is seen as a strategic move to streamline operations and enhance service efficiency within the Thai aviation sector.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts