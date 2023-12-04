Phuket Welcomes First Flight from Uzbekistan Airlines

Phuket Airport terminal exterior.

Phuket Airport terminal exterior. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

Phuket welcomed tourists from the first flight from Uzbekistan Airlines.

On Saturday (December 2nd) at the Phuket International Airport officials and staff welcomed the first flight from Uzbekistan Airlines which is a direct flight from Uzbekistan to Phuket. In total 140 tourists arrived at the airport from the airline.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

