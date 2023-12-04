Phuket Welcomes First Flight from Uzbekistan Airlines
Phuket welcomed tourists from the first flight from Uzbekistan Airlines.
Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket
On Saturday (December 2nd) at the Phuket International Airport officials and staff welcomed the first flight from Uzbekistan Airlines which is a direct flight from Uzbekistan to Phuket. In total 140 tourists arrived at the airport from the airline.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express