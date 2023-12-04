Transport Ministry Commits to Full EV Transition

BANGKOK (NNT) – Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced Thailand’s move towards a 100% electric vehicle (EV) public transport fleet, beginning with the Airports of Thailand (AOT) limousine service. The statement was made during his visit to the 40th Motor Expo at Impact Challenger Hall.

Chiang Mai to Convert Red Trucks to Electric Vehicles

The expo, displaying a variety of EVs, underscored the increasing interest and sales in electric vehicles, demonstrating the government’s successful efforts to promote EV use. Suriya anticipates a 30% growth in EV usage across the nation by 2030, in line with the government’s policy to tackle air pollution and affirm clean air as a fundamental human right.

