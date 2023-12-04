FM Hopes Remaining Thai Hostages To Be Released By Hamas Soon

TN December 4, 2023 0
Supreme Court of Israel

The Supreme Court of Israel. Photo: israeltourism.

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) – Thailand hoped the remaining Thai hostages in Gaza would be released by Hamas soon as Thai people were apparantly not involved with the conflicts, according to Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.

17 Thai Released Hostages Return Home Today

Mr Parnpree who is also Deputy Prime Minister admitted that the exact numbers of the remaining Thai hostages are not clear as Hamas indicated that there were nine Thais but some said that there are eight. However, he confirmed that 32 Thai hostages have been released so far with another 8 or 9 remaining.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Transport Ministry Commits to Full EV Transition

TN December 4, 2023 0
Thai Smile Airbus A320

Thai Smile set to cease its flight operations by the end of this year

TN December 3, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Officially Joins Privy Council

TN December 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Aerial view of Mount Merapi volcano and six other volcanoes (Mount Merbabu, Mount Ungaran, Mount Sumbing, Mount Sundoro, Dieng and Mount Slamet) on the island of Java, Indonesia.

At least 11 dead and 12 missing after Marapi volcano erupts in Indonesia

TN December 4, 2023 0
Supreme Court of Israel

FM Hopes Remaining Thai Hostages To Be Released By Hamas Soon

TN December 4, 2023 0
EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Transport Ministry Commits to Full EV Transition

TN December 4, 2023 0
Phuket Airport terminal exterior.

Phuket Welcomes First Flight from Uzbekistan Airlines

TN December 4, 2023 0
Bang Phli District in Samut Prakan.

Nightclub Brawl Between Young Thai Males in Samut Prakan Injures Nine People

TN December 4, 2023 0