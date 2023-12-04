FM Hopes Remaining Thai Hostages To Be Released By Hamas Soon
BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) – Thailand hoped the remaining Thai hostages in Gaza would be released by Hamas soon as Thai people were apparantly not involved with the conflicts, according to Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.
17 Thai Released Hostages Return Home Today
Mr Parnpree who is also Deputy Prime Minister admitted that the exact numbers of the remaining Thai hostages are not clear as Hamas indicated that there were nine Thais but some said that there are eight. However, he confirmed that 32 Thai hostages have been released so far with another 8 or 9 remaining.
