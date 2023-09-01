Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested

Two unassociated groups of teenagers hanging out in neighboring pool villa units in Pattaya were arrested on Thursday for firing guns in a show of dominance against one another.

Sattahip Police Arrest 52 Teenagers Holding Villa Party with Illegal Drugs and Gambling

The arrest took place at 9:30 AM yesterday, August 31st, at an unnamed pool villa, located in Jomtien, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts