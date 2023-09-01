Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested

Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.

Two unassociated groups of teenagers hanging out in neighboring pool villa units in Pattaya were arrested on Thursday for firing guns in a show of dominance against one another.

The arrest took place at 9:30 AM yesterday, August 31st, at an unnamed pool villa, located in Jomtien, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

