Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested
Two unassociated groups of teenagers hanging out in neighboring pool villa units in Pattaya were arrested on Thursday for firing guns in a show of dominance against one another.
Sattahip Police Arrest 52 Teenagers Holding Villa Party with Illegal Drugs and Gambling
The arrest took place at 9:30 AM yesterday, August 31st, at an unnamed pool villa, located in Jomtien, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News