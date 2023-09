Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Photo: มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง. CC BY 3.0.

A school bus skidded off a road and plunged into a flooded paddy field in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani province this morning (Friday).

Twenty-eight passengers, who are students and Buddhist novices from a school in Muang district, were slightly injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

By Thai PBS World

