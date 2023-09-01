Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

‘Grab’ taxi cars are now allowed as the first application taxi service to service the Phuket International Airport starting from today (September 1st).

On Friday (Sept 1st) at the Phuket International Airport a press conference was led by the Director of the Airports of Thailand (AOT) Dr. Keerati Kitmanawat and the Phuket International Airport Director Mr. Monchai Tanod who launched the campaign in which ‘Grab’ taxi cars are now allowed to service the airport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

