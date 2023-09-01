Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

TN September 1, 2023 0
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Blue GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok. Photo: Jon Russell / flickr.

‘Grab’ taxi cars are now allowed as the first application taxi service to service the Phuket International Airport starting from today (September 1st).

Dozens of food delivery riders protest in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok to demand better treatment

On Friday (Sept 1st) at the Phuket International Airport a press conference was led by the Director of the Airports of Thailand (AOT) Dr. Keerati Kitmanawat and the Phuket International Airport Director Mr. Monchai Tanod who launched the campaign in which ‘Grab’ taxi cars are now allowed to service the airport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Phuket International Airport terminal

Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
A beer bar in Pattaya city

Another Minor Found Working at Patong Bar, say Phuket Police

TN August 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

His Majesty the King Grants Royal Pardon to Thaksin Shinawatra

TN September 1, 2023 0
Phang Nga Bay

Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand

TN September 1, 2023 0
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

TN September 1, 2023 0
Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

School bus crashes into paddy field in Ubon Ratchathani

TN September 1, 2023 0
A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Bangkok taxi driver returns B18m violin to Chinese musician

TN August 31, 2023 0