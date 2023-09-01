Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand
More mysterious debris has been found on a beach in Phang Nga.
Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore
The Phang Nga Public Relations Department told the Phuket Express that Mr. Monkol Lunsopa found the new mystery debris on Bang Neang Beach in the Koh Kor Kao in Takua Pa district. The item is about one meter wide and two meters long. Relevant authorities were called to investigate. During the monsoon season, many things are washed ashore but these unusual objects are still under review and h
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational