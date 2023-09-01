Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand

TN September 1, 2023 0
Phang Nga Bay

View of Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

More mysterious debris has been found on a beach in Phang Nga.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

The Phang Nga Public Relations Department told the Phuket Express that Mr. Monkol Lunsopa found the new mystery debris on Bang Neang Beach in the Koh Kor Kao in Takua Pa district. The item is about one meter wide and two meters long. Relevant authorities were called to investigate. During the monsoon season, many things are washed ashore but these unusual objects are still under review and h

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Chaweng in Koh Samui island

Weed Boxing Championship on Koh Samui Banned

TN August 29, 2023 1
Anoru, Pattani District.

Pattani bomb attack leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

TN August 29, 2023 0
Songkhla Sea Port

Vietnamese fishing boat seized in Songkhla, 5 crew arrested

TN August 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

His Majesty the King Grants Royal Pardon to Thaksin Shinawatra

TN September 1, 2023 0
Phang Nga Bay

Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand

TN September 1, 2023 0
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

TN September 1, 2023 0
Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

School bus crashes into paddy field in Ubon Ratchathani

TN September 1, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested

TN September 1, 2023 0