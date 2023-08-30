Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore
Mysterious debris was found on Karon Beach and an investigation is underway to identify what exactly it is.
The Karon Police Chief Colonel Khundet Na Nongkhai was notified of the huge find by lifeguards on the Karon Beach near the Karon Sport Field on Wednesday (August 30th). They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach to find the black debris weighing about 200 kilograms. Some blue wires were found on the debris which also has a label code number.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express