Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

Karon Beach in Phuket. Photo: Айрат Хайруллин.

Mysterious debris was found on Karon Beach and an investigation is underway to identify what exactly it is.

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine

The Karon Police Chief Colonel Khundet Na Nongkhai was notified of the huge find by lifeguards on the Karon Beach near the Karon Sport Field on Wednesday (August 30th). They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach to find the black debris weighing about 200 kilograms. Some blue wires were found on the debris which also has a label code number.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Phuket International Airport terminal

Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
A beer bar in Pattaya city

Another Minor Found Working at Patong Bar, say Phuket Police

TN August 27, 2023 0
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Two Indonesian fishing trawlers seized off Phuket

TN August 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting.

New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

TN August 30, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

South Korean Man Found Hanged in Pattaya Condo

TN August 30, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Finnish man found dead in Pattaya house

TN August 30, 2023 0