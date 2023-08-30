South Korean Man Found Hanged in Pattaya Condo

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Photo: rayhol.

A South Korean man was found dead in his condominium in Pattaya on Wednesday morning, August 30th.

Pattaya Police and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation were called to the scene at 4 AM today, at a condominium complex in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The name of the condo was withheld pending further investigation.

