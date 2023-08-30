South Korean Man Found Hanged in Pattaya Condo
A South Korean man was found dead in his condominium in Pattaya on Wednesday morning, August 30th.
Finnish man found dead in Pattaya house
Pattaya Police and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation were called to the scene at 4 AM today, at a condominium complex in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The name of the condo was withheld pending further investigation.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News