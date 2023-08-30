Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

A 50-year-old Australian man died after he fell from the sixth floor of a parking building at the Phuket International Airport.

Wanted Australian Drug Suspect Arrested in Phuket

Captain Suphon Mueangkhai from the Sakoo Police was notified of the incident at 8:30 P.M. on Tuesday night (August 29th). Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene shortly after the initial call.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Karon Beach in Phuket.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
A beer bar in Pattaya city

Another Minor Found Working at Patong Bar, say Phuket Police

TN August 27, 2023 0
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Two Indonesian fishing trawlers seized off Phuket

TN August 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket International Airport terminal

Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

South Korean Man Found Hanged in Pattaya Condo

TN August 30, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Finnish man found dead in Pattaya house

TN August 30, 2023 0
Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

The days of military coups in Thailand are gone: Sutin

TN August 29, 2023 0