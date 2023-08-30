Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park
A 50-year-old Australian man died after he fell from the sixth floor of a parking building at the Phuket International Airport.
Captain Suphon Mueangkhai from the Sakoo Police was notified of the incident at 8:30 P.M. on Tuesday night (August 29th). Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene shortly after the initial call.
By Goongnang Suksawat
