Wanted Australian Drug Suspect Arrested in Phuket

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Photo: Dickelbers.

A wanted Australian drug suspect was arrested at a luxury villa in Phuket.

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media that they were contacted by the LESALAN operation of Australian Police. Several suspects who were allegedly involved with illegal drugs and weapons escaped prosecution from Australia recently. One of the suspects had fled to Thailand and was identified only as Mr. Robert. (His full name and age were not given by relevant law enforcement officers).

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

