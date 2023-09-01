His Majesty the King Grants Royal Pardon to Thaksin Shinawatra

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – His Majesty the King has granted a royal pardon to ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, reducing his prison sentence from eight years to one year.

Thaksin Shinawatra Stressed, Fatigued, Says His Daughter

The 74-year-old Thaksin returned to Thailand from 15 years of self-imposed exile on Aug 22. He was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison on the same day to serve an eight-year prison sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

He was transferred to the Police General Hospital on the first night in jail due to his illnesses including chest pain and hypertension and has remained hospitalized since then.

