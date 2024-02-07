Thai Government Introduces Dust-Free Rooms for PM2.5 Protection

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced plans to set up “dust-free” hospital rooms in 30 provinces to protect at-risk patients from the adverse effects of PM2.5 pollution. The decision follows reports of over 10,000 individuals affected by the fine particulate matter, with 1,407 requiring emergency care in the last four months.

50,000 prepared to work from home if PM2.5 in Bangkok reaches Red level

The provinces targeted for these special rooms include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phitsanulok, and areas within the Bangkok Metropolitan Region, aimed at safeguarding vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!