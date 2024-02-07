Dengue Surge Hits Thai Provinces with 8,000+ Cases

Dengue fever has escalated into a significant concern in Thailand, with the Department of Disease Control (DDC) reporting over 8,000 infections and 13 fatalities in January.

Dengue Fever Cases Rise in 18 Provinces Including Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok

DDC Director-General Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn highlighted a sharp 91.25% increase in cases compared to January of the previous year, where 4,286 individuals were affected, noting as many as 8,197 people have contracted the disease so far.

Dengue fever, a viral infection spread by Aedes mosquitoes, is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, and swollen glands. The disease poses a higher risk to children aged five to 14, with the majority of cases reported in the southern and central parts of Thailand.

The fatalities recorded this year span across 11 provinces, with the oldest victim being 65 years old. To combat the spread, Thongchai advised that hospitals treating dengue patients provide anti-mosquito cream or spray as a preventive measure to others.

Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

The DDC Director-General emphasized that immediate medical attention is a must for anyone experiencing fever, especially those in close proximity to diagnosed patients, to mitigate further spread and protect public health.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!