Five Cambodians arrested in Khao Yai National Park with 1kg of agarwood

April 10, 2023 TN
Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nakhon Ratchasima province.




Five Cambodians have been arrested for allegedly stealing agarwood from Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Forest officials accused to misappropriating 65 million baht worth of Agarwood

Park officials found 1kg of agarwood chips, knives, saws, a flash light and a chisel in their possession.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

April 10, 2023 TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Kalasin police trio investigated for bribery

March 25, 2023 TN
Street in in Sakon Nakhon

Seven suspects arrested in Sakhon Nakhon over Ponzi scheme

March 24, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

April 10, 2023 TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

April 10, 2023 TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

April 10, 2023 TN
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Thick smog continues in upper North

April 10, 2023 TN
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week

April 10, 2023 TN