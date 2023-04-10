Five Cambodians arrested in Khao Yai National Park with 1kg of agarwood









Five Cambodians have been arrested for allegedly stealing agarwood from Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Forest officials accused to misappropriating 65 million baht worth of Agarwood

Park officials found 1kg of agarwood chips, knives, saws, a flash light and a chisel in their possession.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

