Man Dies After Being Stabbed at His Own Grocery Store in Phuket

TN May 6, 2023 0
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.




A local shop owner has passed away after he was stabbed at his own grocery in Phuket Town following a suspected dispute with a former customer.

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

The Phuket City Police was notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. on Saturday (May 6th) at a local Thai grocery on Sri Saena Road in Talad Yai sub-district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



