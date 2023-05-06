Man Dies After Being Stabbed at His Own Grocery Store in Phuket
A local shop owner has passed away after he was stabbed at his own grocery in Phuket Town following a suspected dispute with a former customer.
Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall
The Phuket City Police was notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. on Saturday (May 6th) at a local Thai grocery on Sri Saena Road in Talad Yai sub-district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.