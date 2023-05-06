Man Dies After Being Stabbed at His Own Grocery Store in Phuket

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.









A local shop owner has passed away after he was stabbed at his own grocery in Phuket Town following a suspected dispute with a former customer.

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

The Phuket City Police was notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. on Saturday (May 6th) at a local Thai grocery on Sri Saena Road in Talad Yai sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

