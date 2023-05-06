Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya









Two German pedestrians were seriously injured after they were hit by a sedan in Pattaya while walking home from a bar.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 2:00 A.M. on Saturday (May 6th) on Pattaya Second Road in Naklua. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the sedan parked on the road with a broken front windshield.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

