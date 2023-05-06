Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya

TN May 6, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Two German pedestrians were seriously injured after they were hit by a sedan in Pattaya while walking home from a bar.

French Motorbike Rider Charged with Hit and Run After Thai Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patong

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 2:00 A.M. on Saturday (May 6th) on Pattaya Second Road in Naklua. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the sedan parked on the road with a broken front windshield.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana

TN May 4, 2023 0
Pattaya seawall

Chinese tourists tied up and robbed in Pattaya

TN May 4, 2023 0
Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand

Pattaya Anticipates 600,000 Indian Tourists This Year

TN May 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Windows laptop keyboard

Google down: Gmail, YouTube and other platforms reported down in several countries

TN May 6, 2023 0
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

TN May 6, 2023 0
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week

TN May 6, 2023 0
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Man Dies After Being Stabbed at His Own Grocery Store in Phuket

TN May 6, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya

TN May 6, 2023 0