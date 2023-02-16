French Motorbike Rider Charged with Hit and Run After Thai Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patong

February 16, 2023 TN
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




The Patong Police told the Phuket Express today (February 16th) that last week on February 10th Mrs. Maliwan Sarnrat, 54, was crossing a small road in Soi Sai Namyen in Patong. She sustained severe injuries after she was hit by a motorbike. The rider did not stop.

Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on February 14th the rider returned the motorbike in question to a motorbike rental shop on Pracha Nukroa Road in Patong. The rider was identified as Mr. NAJI SAMI BOUAKKAZ, a French national.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Leave a Reply

