French Motorbike Rider Charged with Hit and Run After Thai Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patong









The Patong Police told the Phuket Express today (February 16th) that last week on February 10th Mrs. Maliwan Sarnrat, 54, was crossing a small road in Soi Sai Namyen in Patong. She sustained severe injuries after she was hit by a motorbike. The rider did not stop.

Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on February 14th the rider returned the motorbike in question to a motorbike rental shop on Pracha Nukroa Road in Patong. The rider was identified as Mr. NAJI SAMI BOUAKKAZ, a French national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

