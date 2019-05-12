Thailand’s Buddhism Promotion Week begins

Thailand’s Buddhism Promotion Week begins1 min read
BANGKOK, 12 MAY 2019(NNT)- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is holding an auspicious event for Buddhists to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, marking the annual Visakha Bucha Day.
The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phewngam, presided over the ceremony to bring the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from the Grand Palace to Lan Khon Muang in front of Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.
