Thailand’s Buddhism Promotion Week begins

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai. Photo: icon0com / pxhere.


BANGKOK, 12 MAY 2019(NNT)- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is holding an auspicious event for Buddhists to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, marking the annual Visakha Bucha Day.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phewngam, presided over the ceremony to bring the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from the Grand Palace to Lan Khon Muang in front of Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau of Thailand

